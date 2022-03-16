STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital University, Kerala launches new PG courses

The new programmes include two MSc programmes, an MBA programme and MTech flexible weekend programme.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:29 AM

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University, Kerala (DUK) has launched a slew of new postgraduate programmes in cutting-edge technologies offering new career prospects to students.The new programmes include two MSc programmes, an MBA programme and MTech flexible weekend programme.The details of all programmes, eligibility criteria and scholarships are available on www.duk.ac.in/admissions2022/

