IFFK: Distribution of delegate passes to begin Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of passes to the delegates for the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on Wednesday. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the distribution of delegate passes at Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the festival at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Actor Saiju Kurup will receive the first pass and delegate kit. Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) regional secretary K G Mohankumar, department of cultural affairs principal secretary Rani George, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith, academy vice-chairman Premkumar and secretary C Ajoy will be present on the occasion. Regular distribution of passes will begin from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Thursday through the 12 counters set up at the main venue.

Delegates should carry their ID proof to receive their passes. The venue will also have special counters for senior citizens and the differently-abled.The festival will also pay tribute to actress KPAC Lalitha and legendary filmmaker K S Sethumadhavan. This time, six films will be showcased in the ‘Homage’ section to honour eight artists, including Bengali filmmaker and poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta; legendary actor Dilip Kumar; Lata Mangeshkar; actor and screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan; actor and director P Balachandran, and screenwriter Dennis Joseph.