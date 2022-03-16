STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IFFK: Distribution of delegate passes to begin Wednesday

The festival will also pay tribute to actress KPAC Lalitha and legendary filmmaker K S Sethumadhavan.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of passes to the delegates for the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on Wednesday. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the distribution of delegate passes at Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the festival at 2.30pm on Wednesday.  

Actor Saiju Kurup will receive the first pass and delegate kit. Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) regional secretary K G Mohankumar, department of cultural affairs principal secretary Rani George, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith, academy vice-chairman Premkumar and secretary C Ajoy will be present on the occasion. Regular distribution of passes will begin from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Thursday through the 12 counters set up at the main venue. 

Delegates should carry their ID proof to receive their passes. The venue will also have special counters for senior citizens and the differently-abled.The festival will also pay tribute to actress KPAC Lalitha and legendary filmmaker K S Sethumadhavan. This time, six films will be showcased in the ‘Homage’ section to honour eight artists, including Bengali filmmaker and poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta; legendary actor Dilip Kumar; Lata Mangeshkar; actor and screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan; actor and director P Balachandran, and screenwriter Dennis Joseph. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp