SCTL to lend infra support to cyber centre

A nationwide network of such sensors  will be used to generate reliable and actionable threat intelligence which could be analysed and shared with various organisations.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to prevent cyber attacks, the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) has identified Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) for honeypot sensor deployment. Indian Computer emergency Response Team (CERT-in) will provide adequate hardware and software for the deployment of honeypot sensors. A nationwide network of such sensors  will be used to generate reliable and actionable threat intelligence which could be analysed and shared with various organisations. SCTL has been asked to provide space, 24X7 power and other facilities for setting up the honeypot servers. 

