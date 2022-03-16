Spurt of murders in Capital worries residents

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the capital city has witnessed many murders in the past, the fact that the majority of these brutal crimes happened in broad daylight, especially in some of the busy places in the city, is worrying residents and cops alike.

The latest in the series was

Two months ago, a receptionist at a hotel near Thampanoor overbridge was hacked to death by an assailant. Another incident happened at Ambalamukku where a woman native of Nedumangad who used to work at a plant nursery was found murdered with her throat slit. This incident also happened in the morning hours.

The latest in the series was the murder of a 24-year-old woman, Gayathri, a native of Veeranakavu near Kattakada, who was allegedly strangled to death by her friend Praveen. During his interrogation, the culprit reportedly told the cops that he had killed her in a fit of rage after he had a verbal argument with Gayathri. However, the police officials say that the murder might have been planned and the motive could be her reluctance to sever their relationship. The spate of murders in broad daylight has raised concerns among the residents.

S Kuppuswamy, a senior citizen, says, “Some 25 years ago, the police department had introduced an initiative named ‘Catch 2000’. Under this, logbooks were kept in various residential areas and police officers who were deployed for night patrolling in the area had to mark their patrolling hours. This not only helped in spreading awareness among residents but also made them feel safe. However, over the years, the initiative was dropped with new officers taking charge. Such initiatives should be launched and patrolling both in the night and day has to be intensified to avoid such crimes.”

Safe than sorry

The limited number of buses plying in the rural areas during late hours has also added to the woes of residents. “Although many buses have been introduced in the city, there are hardly any buses available during late hours to our area. We are forced to walk to the main junction to get the buses which pose safety concerns, especially for the senior citizens and women,” says Kuppuswamy, a resident of Thaliyal.

Silvy Maxi Mena, a teacher and social activist, says, “In the recent years, many cognisable and non-cognisable offences have been reported in the city. Crimes against women have also been increasing. Hence, women must learn some self-defence techniques. More awareness should be created in the schools and colleges.”



Highlighting the need to intensify the security to avoid such crimes, Federation of Residents’ Associations of Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) president Indiralayam Hari said, “Installing CCTV cameras not only enables in preventing crimes in a big way but also helps identify culprits involved in such crimes easily. Steps should be taken by the authorities concerned so that CCTV cameras are installed in all prime locations in the city.

However, many times, it is noticed that the backups for the visuals of the CCTV cameras are not available. Crimes are increasing in areas where no surveillance cameras are present. Hence, CCTV cameras should be installed in all residential areas and awareness needs to be spread among the residents.”

