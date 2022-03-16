Venjaramoodu case: Oppn UDF stages walkout 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition staged a walkout in the assembly on Tuesday after Speaker M B Rajesh turned down its notice to discuss through an adjournment motion the recent ‘revelations’ in the Venjaramoodu double murder case. The Opposition wanted a reprobe on the murder of two DYFI activists on August 30, 2020, or handing over of the case to the CBI in the wake of the new revelations.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was referring to a recent Facebook post by a former CPM leader in which he reportedly hinted at the involvement of the ruling party in the killings.Satheesan said the new revelations are capable of shaking the very foundation of the case as it throws light on the conspiracy behind the murders. Not probing the conspiracy angle would result in the real culprits going scot-free, he said.

Rejecting the notice for adjournment motion given by Shafi Parambil and a few other UDF MLAs, the speaker said the case is sub-judice and also not a matter of urgent nature to be discussed through an adjournment motion. The ruling angered the Opposition MLAs who marched to the well of the house and shouted slogans against the speaker.

Satheesan accused the speaker of violating assembly rules and precedents. He reminded that under Section 173(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code, a re-investigation should be ordered if new revelations emerge in a case.

Later, speaking to reporters, Satheesan said the speaker rejected the notice for adjournment motion due to the realisation that the ruling party will be in the dock in the wake of the new revelations.Alleging that a serious conspiracy was hatched to scuttle the case, Satheesan said many innocent people have been listed as accused in the case and the real conspirators were roaming freely.