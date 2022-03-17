Fishers get free ayurveda treatment at govt facility

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few months ago, Binu S, a fisherman from Vizhinjam, was finding it hard to even move his shoulder after being involved in an accident while at sea. Thanks to the free treatment he is getting at the government ayurveda dispensary in Vizhinjam, Binu is now able to work and feed his family. “Five months ago, while pulling the boat to the shore, I had an accident and my shoulder bone was completely damaged. I was rushed to a private hospital in the city. Though I underwent treatment there for a few days, there was hardly any improvement. That is when I came to know of the free ayurveda treatment at the dispensary. After a few sessions, I could see immediate results. The doctor at the dispensary has been regularly enquiring about my health,” shared Binu.

This is probably the first time in the state that such a treatment is being initiated by a dispensary. “Many fishermen have been suffering from work-related injuries and ailments. Treatment at a private hospital might cost us a fortune,” said Binu.

Francis N, another beneficiary, says the left side of his body was completely paralysed after an accident at sea. “Treatment at a private hospital didn’t show any result. I got discharged and returned home but couldn’t go back to the sea since the left side of my body was numb. Through one of my relatives, I came to know about the free treatment at the ayurveda dispensary. After two weeks of treatment, I could feel the improvement,” he said.

The initiative, which has been going on for a year now on a pilot basis, has already treated over 200 fishermen dealing with work-related injuries and ailments. “During the pandemic, they had requested us to start a Panchakarma unit in the coastal area. So we started a small facility inside the dispensary. But, due to Covid protocol, we weren’t able to provide physical treatments. Now, we have started treatments in a full-fledged manner,” said Dr Pradisha M, senior medical officer, ayurveda dispensary, Vizhinjam.

She said a special project has been launched this year with the support of the city corporation that offers free treatments such as Panchakarma therapy, which is usually available only in ayurveda hospitals. “Often, the fisherfolk tend to ignore the long-term medical advice they need, which leads to serious health problems. The new facility at the dispensary is now available till 2pm , so fishermen can keep up visits without having to skip work,” she said.

In addition to the services of a doctor, a therapist is also available at the facility. “By next year, we are planning to upgrade the facility at the dispensary and make more medicines available,” added Dr Pradisha. Kottappuram ward councillor Paniadima J said the dispensary has served over one lakh people across five wards in Vizhinjam.