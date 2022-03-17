IFFK: Delegate pass distribution begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of delegate passes for the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) began here on Wednesday. Former Speaker Vijayakumar inaugurated the delegate cell that has been set up at the Tagore Theatre. Actor Saiju Kurup received the first pass and delegate kit from Vijayakumar.The passes will be issued between 8am and 7pm from 12 counters at the cell. A special counter has been set up for spot registration for vacant passes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will kick off the film festival at Nishagandhi auditorium at 6.30pm on Friday. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will preside over while noted Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be the chief guest. Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Çalan, a survivor of an ISIS double bombing, will be presented with the Spirit of Cinema award.

The 2021 Bangladeshi film ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ is the inaugural movie at the festival. The film directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad is the first Bangladeshi film to win an Oscar nomination and the first Bangladeshi film to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film will be screened after the inaugural ceremony. Education Minister V Sivankutty will release the Festival handbook by giving a copy to Transport Minister Antony Raju. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will release the festival bulletin by giving a copy to Mayor Arya Rajendran. V K Prashanth MLA will release the festival edition of the magazine ‘Sameeksha’.

The delegates will also be treated to a grand cultural treat at the festival. Various cultural events will be held at the Tagore Theater and Nishagandhi. The cultural evenings will kick off on March 18 with a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Playback singer Gayatri Ashokan and accordionist Suraj Sathe will pay homage to the artist. Shahabaz Aman’s concert will also be held on March 19. A tribal arts festival, Carnatic fusion and a music concert will also be held.

Online reservation from Friday

T’Puram: The online seat reservation for IFFK will begin on Friday. Delegates can reserve seats through the official website of IFFK. The seats should be reserved 24 hours prior to screening. Reservation will be allowed from 8 am until the seats are filled.

Films by 38 woman directors

Films by 38 women directors will be screened. Lisa Çalan, Natasha Merkulova, Dina Amer, Jacqueline Lentzou, Laura Wandel, Dina Duma, Asoka Handagama, and Inés María Barrionuevo are among the prominent directors whose works will b screened.