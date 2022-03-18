IFFK: Holding a mirror against melange of human conflicts

Arya U R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lately, it may seem as if war and calamity have taken over the world we live in. Using art as a tool to create awareness against bloodshed and to encourage people to embrace brotherhood has been a long-standing practice. At the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), many prominent and recent films by award-winning filmmakers across the globe that rekindle the human spirit will be showcased.

A series of films that speak about the grey shades of human conflicts and their consequences on the world will be showcased at the festival. Under the segment Framing Conflicts, eight films by filmmakers from Myanmar, Afghanistan and Kurdistan will be shown. The section itself is an ode to the fact that movies and art survive conflicts, says Bina Paul, artistic director of IFFK, who curated the section. The disheartening, terrifying incidents that ensued after the Taliban’s violent takeover of Afghanistan inspired the inclusion of this section.

“It is a broad interpretation of the conflict that took place. Many filmmakers had to escape from their homeland, like Roya Sadat who fled to the US leaving all her belongings and her film production house known as Sadat Film house behind. She is a jury member at the festival this year. One of her films, a Letter to President, will also be screened. We want IFFK to be a voice of art that bridges these sentiments,” said Bina.

Afghani films Hava Maryam Ayesha, Drowning in Holy Water and Siddique Burmak’s Opium War; Kurdish films Kilometer Zero and Marooned in Iraq and Strangers House, Three Strangers and Money Has Legs from Myanmar will be screened. Another interesting section to look forward to is the midnight screening titled Shiver Shiver, where the Thai film The Medium will be screened. A dedicated segment for Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomez titled Sublime Fantasia with some of his signature films is expected to induce a novel film language and experience among viewers.Miguel’s films were chosen as a means to showcase his cult crafting of contemporary contexts. It will be much like when Kim Ki Duk’s films were first introduced to the Malayali audience long back,” says Bina.

As a tribute to ace actor, Nedumudi Venu, the Unforgettable Venuchettan will be screened. A homage showcasing films of late actors, including KPAC Lalitha, will also be part of the fest.

According to Chalachithra Academy deputy director (Festival) H Shaji, the fest will be a visual treat for the audience post-pandemic. “Movies of debut directors to veterans like Golden Globe winner Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will be showcased at IFFK. The fest will also be graced by Lisa Calan, an inspiring Kurdish filmmaker who lost her legs during a bombing by the ISIS. Due to travel restrictions, foreign delegates will miss out on the event this time,” he added.Ranjith , IFFK director and new chairman of Chalachithra Academy, is also excited about the festival. “My efforts will be to uplift the IFFK to meet global standards. We also hope such events will groom aspiring filmmakers,” he said.

Global viewing

