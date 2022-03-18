IFFK: Show begins in Kerala capital

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city will host the first full-scale International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) being organised by Kerala Chalachitra Academy after the pandemic outbreak from Friday. As many as 8,000 delegates including students will attend the 26th edition of IFFK which will be held at eight venues in the city. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at an event to be held at Nishagandhi Auditorium in the evening.

As on Thursday noon, around 2,047 students, 5,549 delegates, 199 film and TV professionals, 115 film society members and 104 media personnel have taken registration to attend the IFFK this year. According to the officials, registration would remain open for a couple of more days.

The festival will screen around 173 movies from across the globe. Around 15 screens at various venues including Nishagandhi, Tagore Theatre, Kalabhavan, Kairali, Sree, Nila, New Theatre, Ariesplex SL Cinemas, Ajanta and Sree Padmanabha will host the IFFK.

The eight-day festival will films being screened in the categories like International Competition, Malayalam Cinema Today, Indian Cinema Now, World Cinema, Country Focus, Retrospectives of major filmmakers, Contemporary Focus, Homages and various curated packages.

According to organisers, seat reservation is needed for watching movies on all other days except on Friday and March 25. Reservation is not needed for watching movies at Nishagandhi.

Secretary of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Ajoy Chandran said C-DIT has developed a totally flawless system and all screenings would be based on 100% reservation. “The mobile application would act as a one-stop centre for any query related to the festival. Delegates can reserve seats and browse schedules on the app,” said Chandran.

Reservation for the next day’s screenings would start at 8am on the previous day, till the booking is closed. Chandran said that the festival would promote green modes of transportation. “KSEB will be providing us 10 electric cars for transportation of guests. KSRTC has also promised services linking all theatre venues to ensure smooth transportation for delegates,” he added.

Green, Covid protocols to be enforced

In an effort to ensure green protocol, the city corporation will be deploying Haritha Karma Sena at all theatre venues hosting IFFK. Corporation secretary Binu Francis said the civic body will extend all support to ensure the enforcement of Covid and green protocols at the venues.

“IFFK is one of the popular events hosted by the capital which is attended by thousands of people from various parts. Like every year, we have made all arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. The mayor will be calling a meeting with the union leaders to ensure good conduct and avoid fleecing by autorickshaw drivers,” said Binu Francis. He also said thegreen protocol would be strictly enforced at all venues.

“We will restrict the use of single-use plastic and disposables. Especially, paper cups will not be allowed. We will provide steel glasses for drinking water. We will be deploying two Haritha Karma Sena members at each of the venues for waste management and enforcement of green protocol,” said Binu Francis.

The health wing under the civic body will be ensuring the enforcement of Covid protocol after each show.

“After every screening, the theatre has to be disinfected and our squads will be monitoring it,” he added. The civic body has also decided to convene a meeting with lodge and boarding facility owners to ensure safety of the delegates.

Inaugural movie

‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ by Bangladeshi filmmaker Abdullah Mohammad Saad will be the opening movie of the 26th IFFK. The movie will premiere at 6.30pm at Nishagandhi followed by the inaugural ceremony.