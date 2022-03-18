No arrest yet; cops denying justice, says KSU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have failed to arrest the SFI workers accused of attacking KSU leaders, including a woman, of the Government Law College on Tuesday night. Though the police have registered cases against 18 SFI members, no arrest was recorded till Thursday evening, prompting the KSU leadership to come out with a strong reaction.

KSU president K M Abhijith said their patience has been wearing thin as the police have developed cold feet and are yet to arrest the culprits who had attacked the KSU members, including unit president Safna Yakoob.

“Instead of arresting the SFI criminals, the police have registered cases against KSU workers under non-bailable sections. For the past two days, we have been witnessing how the police under the instruction of the state government are denying justice to victims,” Abhijith said.

The Museum and Medical College police stations had registered two separate cases against SFI members on the basis of a complaint from KSU members. Regarding the attack on Safna and others at the law college, the Museum police have registered a case against 12 SFI men.

KSU members who were residing in a rented house outside the college campus had also come under attack. A case was registered by the Medical College police against six SFI workers regarding the incident. The police had also registered a case against eight KSU workers on the basis of a counter-complaint filed by the SFI.

Abhijith said, in connection with the attack on Safna, the police have registered the case only under the section relating to outraging the modesty of women. That is not enough, he said. “It’s a fit case to evoke the section of attempt to murder. Other KSU members too were brutally attacked. But the police have been shying away from taking action. If they persist with the same attitude, we will be forced to take strong measures,” Abhijith said.