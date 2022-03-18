Silicon valley firm to set up engineering division in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sedai, a Silicon Valley-based Autonomous Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) platform company founded by Keralites, on Wednesday said it raised $15 million funding, and announced plans to set up an R&D and product engineering division in Thiruvananthapuram.

The $15 million was raised through Series A funding from investors led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Sierra Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures, a release said here. The round follows a seed led by Sierra Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures and brings the total funding to $18.8 million.

The company was started in 2019 by Suresh Mathew (founder and CEO) and Benjamin Thomas (Co-Founder and President) and is headquartered in California, US.Sedai’s machine learning-based service helps clients decrease operational expenses and boost efficiency by proactively predicting issues, reducing time to resolution, and increasing service availability. Sedai’s founders, hailing from renowned Silicon Valley companies like PayPal, Facebook and Google, plan to build a ‘Silicon Valley styled’ engineering R&D centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The team will be focusing on cutting-edge cloud technologies, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science for the autonomous cloud management platform, the release said.

“Sedai delivers SREs a platform that can act independently on their behalf, learn from them, and carefully measure the efficacy and continuously fix and improve in production. The engineering team in Thiruvananthapuram will be the core and critical piece in this product engineering plan,” said Suresh Mathew.

Benjamin said, “We have a strong sense of purpose and a proven track record of success. This, and the quality of software engineering talent pool in Kerala and South Tamil Nadu will help Sedai drive the autonomous cloud movement.”

“Engineering excellence and innovation is Sedai’s forte, and the team in Thiruvananthapuram will have a pivotal role in delivering the first fully autonomous management cloud platform for companies worldwide,” said Aby Jacob, Head of India Center for Sedai.

The intelligent platform manages cloud environments for users in real-time, taking autonomous actions to minimise availability issues and maximise resource performance. Sedai looks for symptoms in the cloud platform and remediates issues before it happens, without any human intervention, and increases platform efficiency by 93% and availability up to 99.99%.