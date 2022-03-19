STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Injured KSU leader says she is facing threats online

She said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was siding with SFI attackers and the police were trying to sabotage the case.

Police try to block Youth Congress activists during their protest march to the assembly on Wednesday in protest against the alleged attack by SFI on KSU workers at Government Law College in Thiruvana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSU leader Safna Yakoob, who was attacked by SFI members inside Government Law College, said she is continuously getting  threats through social media and the police were ignoring the complaints of KSU members. Safna, who is the KSU unit president of the college, said she was kicked down by SFI members and then dragged along the ground similar to how a woman protesting against the K-Rail survey was moved away by police.

She said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was siding with SFI attackers and the police were trying to sabotage the case. “Even the statement that I had given to the police was twisted. KSU workers who were attacked have been slapped with non-bailable charges, while SFI workers have been charged with bailable Sections,” she said. Safna said SFI workers from outside regularly come to the Law College.

