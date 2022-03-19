Injured KSU leader says she is facing threats online

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSU leader Safna Yakoob, who was attacked by SFI members inside Government Law College, said she is continuously getting threats through social media and the police were ignoring the complaints of KSU members. Safna, who is the KSU unit president of the college, said she was kicked down by SFI members and then dragged along the ground similar to how a woman protesting against the K-Rail survey was moved away by police.

She said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was siding with SFI attackers and the police were trying to sabotage the case. “Even the statement that I had given to the police was twisted. KSU workers who were attacked have been slapped with non-bailable charges, while SFI workers have been charged with bailable Sections,” she said. Safna said SFI workers from outside regularly come to the Law College.