Thiruvananthapuram

Surgeon picks holes in train-hit tale, helps crack murder case

Two persons suspected to have fatally bludgeoned a Madhya Pradesh man arrested

Published: 19th March 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When a 26-year-old Madhya Pradesh native -- working on contract for the Railways -- was found dead on a track near Thenmala with injuries all over his body on March 4, the police initially assumed he may have been run over by a train.

The bruises on Servan Parte’s body, the police felt, were synonymous with a train accident. However, the suspicions of the police surgeon who performed the autopsy turned the case on its head. From an accident death, it soon became a murder case. And on Wednesday, the Thenmala police arrested two persons suspected to have fatally bludgeoned Parte. 

Akhilesh S, 25, and Omprakash Kowde, 23, both from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested after police surgeon Dr M A Balaram pointed out that Parte was a victim of assault, and not mowed down by a locomotive. Dr Balaram, who is also the professor of forensic medicine at the Parippally Medical College, said doubts arose over the cause of Parte’s death after seeing the body.

There were 50 wounds on the body found lying between the rails. Until then, the investigators had little doubt about the cause of death, Dr Balaram said. “But we insisted on a crime scene visit. We also did a total injury analysis and came to the conclusion that it was not a case of train runover,” he said. 

Examination revealed that the injury marks on Parte’s body varied from the ones usually seen in train-hit cases. The wounds on the upper body and the height of the engine did not match. On a closer examination, the wounds appeared to have emerged during an assault. Dr Balaram said the analysis of the head injury helped him rule out the accident theory fully. “The injuries to his head were found to be the result of an assault using an iron rod or a wooden log. Blunt force was used on his head,” he said.

Once the police received the autopsy report, they swooped down on Parte’s acquaintances. During questioning, they revealed the drunken brawl they had with Parte, which resulted in his death. To pass the death off as one caused by a train hit, the body was thrown onto the track, the police said. 

