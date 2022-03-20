STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sparrow conservation programme launched

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Saturday installed a nest at the sparrow park and officially launched the conservation initiative for the year. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the world gears up to observe World Sparrow Day on Sunday, the city-based Writers’ and Nature Lovers’ Forum and the Forest Department on Saturday launched a sparrow conservation programme at Palayam Connemara Market - which houses the first-ever designated sparrow park in the state. 

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Saturday installed a nest at the sparrow park and officially launched the conservation initiative for the year. He urged the urban planners to consider and accommodate other species while planning so that they can coexist with humans. Drawing the urgent attention of the authorities, Adoor Gopalakrishnan pointed out that many animal and plant species are facing extinction because of human apathy. He said that the extinction of animals would gradually put human life at stake.After the pandemic outbreak, this is the first time the programme is being relaunched. 

