Thushar Vellappally accuses former SNDP office-bearer of embezzlement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tug of war between SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally and former SNDP Yogam Thiruvananthapuram Union secretary G Chandrababu has culminated in allegations of swindling of funds worth several crores by the latter. Thushar’s loyalists have decided to hold a protest march against Chandrababu on Wednesday.

Chandrababu is also the founder and chairman of Sree Dhanya Construction Company. Thushar who is also the president of BDJS party alleged that Chandrababu had swindled money in connection with the construction of Thiruvananthapuram union office, running of chit fund and utilisation of micro finance funds. “Eight years ago, the Thiruvananthapuram SNDP union under the aegis of Chandrababu had run a chitty. The profit alone was Rs 1.1 lakh. He is yet to show the statements. Despite the court’s intervention, he has not given the key to the office”, Thushar Vellappally told TNIE.

However, Chandrababu denied Thushar’s allegations at a press meet on Saturday. He produced documents showing that the audited reports and statements have been signed by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. “All these are baseless allegations when Vellappally himself has signed the audited reports. I have sent the union office key and other statements to him by courier on Saturday”, Chandrababu told TNIE.

