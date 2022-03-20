STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thushar Vellappally accuses former SNDP office-bearer of embezzlement

However, Chandrababu denied Thushar’s allegations at a press meet on Saturday.

Published: 20th March 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tug of war between SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally and former  SNDP Yogam Thiruvananthapuram Union secretary G Chandrababu has culminated in allegations of swindling of funds worth several crores by the latter. Thushar’s loyalists have decided to hold a protest march against Chandrababu on Wednesday. 

Chandrababu is also the founder and chairman of Sree Dhanya Construction Company.  Thushar who is also the president of BDJS party alleged that Chandrababu had swindled money in connection with the construction of  Thiruvananthapuram union office, running of chit fund and utilisation of micro finance funds. “Eight years ago, the Thiruvananthapuram SNDP union under the aegis of Chandrababu had run a chitty. The profit alone was Rs 1.1 lakh. He is yet to show the statements. Despite the court’s intervention, he has not given the key to the office”, Thushar Vellappally told TNIE.

However, Chandrababu denied Thushar’s allegations at a press meet on Saturday. He produced documents showing that the audited reports and statements have been signed by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. “All these are baseless allegations when Vellappally himself has signed the audited reports. I have sent the union office key and other statements to him by courier on Saturday”,  Chandrababu told TNIE.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thushar Vellappally SNDP 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp