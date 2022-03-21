STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala dentist files rape plaint against police inspector

A Woman dentist, who had returned from the UAE, has filed a complaint against Malayinkeezhu Station House Officer A V Saiju, accusing him of rape.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Woman dentist, who had returned from the UAE, has filed a complaint against Malayinkeezhu Station House Officer A V Saiju, accusing him of rape. The woman alleged that the officer, who is also the Thiruvananthapuram rural district president of the Police Officers Association, had raped her when she invited him over for dinner in October 2019.

The woman said she had approached Saiju when he was the sub-inspector at Malayinkeezhu station to get her tenant evicted from the shop that she had owned. Saiju remained in touch with her after this incident and came over to her place for dinner in October 2019. It was there that Saiju allegedly raped the woman, who was recuperating after a surgery.

The woman in her complaint alleged that after the incident, Saiju promised to take care of her after divorcing his wife claiming that he had a strained relationship with her. Due to the regular communication Saiju had with her, the woman’s husband left her and moved back to the UAE.

The complainant said the officer prompted her to withdraw cash from her bank account and then deposited it in a cooperative bank with his name added as the nominee. He also took money from her on various occasions, the woman said in her complaint.

