Kerala man dies after falling off police jeep, family says he was tortured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old man, who sustained head injuries after falling off a police vehicle at Eanchakkal, died at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Sunday. The police said Sanofar, a native of Pappanamcode, had jumped off the jeep in an escape bid, while his relatives alleged he might have tried to flee the cops after being assaulted inside the vehicle.

Sanofar sustained injuries after he fell off the police jeep on Wednesday night while the cops were taking him for a medical checkup. Sanofar did not have any criminal cases against him and was living at his wife’s place near SM Lock in Poonthura.

Sanofar’s wife and her family did not allow Sanofar, who was drunk, to enter their house following which the cops had to keep him at the police station for a day. It was while taking him for the routine medical examination that the 32-year-old fell off the jeep.

Poonthura SHO Saji Kumar B S said Sanofar’s wife, Tasleema, had rung up the cops after her husband went berserk under the influence of alcohol and damaged the property in their house. His hand was wounded and the cops took him to hospital.

The police took him to the Fort hospital, where his wounds were attended to, and was taken back in the police vehicle. The relatives were unwilling to let him enter the house, prompting the police to arrange an accommodation for him.

“Since he had no criminal cases and we did not pick him up from the street, we had to do a medical checkup to keep him in the station. As we were taking him for the checkup, he jumped off the moving jeep, injuring his head,” Saji said.