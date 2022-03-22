Corp hijacking business, allege tanker operators

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court direction to revise the bylaw for the regulation of water supply in the capital has come as a huge blow to the city corporation. In 2019, the corporatio—in association with the Kerala Water Authority—had introduced a new tanker water distribution system to regulate supply. But the enforcement of the new bylaw did not go down well with the water tanker operators who challenged it in the court claiming the bylaw was drafted without proper discussion with them.

The operators alleged that the corporation is fleecing the public by overcharging for tanker services. As many as 86 water tankers have registered with the civic body. According to officials, the corporation receives up to 120 bookings every day.

Jini Rajendran, one of the water tanker operators who petitioned the HC, said the corporation is trying to hijack their business. “We started this business after getting all the necessary licences and paying tax. We were also ready to cooperate with the civic body when it came up with the new system. But the authorities were not ready to listen to our grievances and tried to swallow our business,” Jini said.

After the introduction of the new system, the corporation raised the digital service charge by `200, he pointed out. “Owing to the diesel price hike, the civic body is now charging Rs 4,580 for a trip to Chakai. Also, a majority of the people don’t know how to use the digital application to book the service,” he said.

Now, the High Court has given a month to revise the bylaw after consultation with the tanker operators. Mayor Arya Rajendran, in a release, said the new system was introduced to ensure clean drinking water for citizens. The system has served to end the exploitation in the distribution of water, the mayor said.