Nemon govt UP school gets a mathematics park

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, students of Government UP School, Nemom, can learn and understand mathematics and its applications easily, thanks to the park launched recently in their school. Through innovative games and equipment, the facility helps kids understand concepts of maths easily.

The first-of-its-kind maths park in the state was officially launched by General Education Minister V Sivankutty as part of the ‘Ganithapark 2022’ project being implemented by the department of public education and Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s 100-day action plan. “The project has been designed in a way that students will be able to find mathematical concepts in every nook and corner of the school. The aim is to make the subject more interesting for students. The park has been designed for students from primary classes to Class 12,” said A S Mansoor, headmaster.

The park houses mathematical objects that can be seen and touched, such as a snake and ladder board constructed on the floor where sstudents can easily learn addition and subtraction.

“We are also planning to set up a mathematical gallery featuring the images of famous mathematicians to familiarise the students with their lives and achievements,” said the headmaster.

The school is the first in the state to implement the project. Trials were held in the school by teachers to brainstorm innovative ideas for the park.

A 32-member team including teachers and representatives of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT)in New Delhi visited the school and gathered more information on the maths park.

“Introducing games to solve problems was one of our suggestions. More such parks will be launched in schools in other districts soon to make learning fun for kids,” said Mansoor.