STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Operation Jaladhara launched to prevent flooding in Capital

The district administration on Monday launched ‘Operation Jaladhara’ in a bid to prevent flooding in the district.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The district administration on Monday launched ‘Operation Jaladhara’ in a bid to prevent flooding in the district. District Collector Navjot Khosa has directed the local self-government secretaries to initiate steps to remove the silt and other debris deposited in the major rivers of the district such as Neyyar, Karamana, Killi, Vamanapuram and Mamam, and their tributaries before the monsoon. 

“The cleaning of the rivers should be completed before April 30 under the leadership of the officials concerned, fFailing which action would be taken against the officers under the Disaster Management Act,” said the collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority.  

The district-level committee comprising the district collector as chairperson, district panchayat president as co-chairperson and district disaster management authority CEO as convener are responsible for overseeing the project. In addition, similar monitoring committees have been set up at the block and local levels. The district-level committee will meet twice a week and the block-level committees would meet once a week to evaluate the work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaladhara flooding Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp