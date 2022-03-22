Operation Jaladhara launched to prevent flooding in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration on Monday launched ‘Operation Jaladhara’ in a bid to prevent flooding in the district. District Collector Navjot Khosa has directed the local self-government secretaries to initiate steps to remove the silt and other debris deposited in the major rivers of the district such as Neyyar, Karamana, Killi, Vamanapuram and Mamam, and their tributaries before the monsoon.

“The cleaning of the rivers should be completed before April 30 under the leadership of the officials concerned, fFailing which action would be taken against the officers under the Disaster Management Act,” said the collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority.

The district-level committee comprising the district collector as chairperson, district panchayat president as co-chairperson and district disaster management authority CEO as convener are responsible for overseeing the project. In addition, similar monitoring committees have been set up at the block and local levels. The district-level committee will meet twice a week and the block-level committees would meet once a week to evaluate the work.