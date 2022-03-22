Shankhumukham beach to be partially open for public from April

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being shut down for over two years, the Shankhumukham beach would be partially thrown open to the public from April. According to official sources, a portion of the beach would be opened for tourists from April first week and preparations are in full swing to receive visitors to the spot which has been out of bounds since the destruction of the Airport Road.

The tourism department has already tied up with various government agencies and NGOs to transform Shankhumukham into a model tourism destination with rich heritage and cultural importance.

“The destination is very relevant because of its cultural importance. Arattu Mandapam and the water body there are part of the history of Travancore and we have decided to protect them as part of Phase II of the Shankhumukham redevelopment project. Originally, the mandapam stands on the sand. We have decided to nourish the area — which has faced sediment loss because of the sea erosion — with beach sand,” said a department official.

As part of the reopening of the destination, efforts are on in full swing to renovate the toilet block. “The Take a Break facility has been shut down and efforts are on to renovate and reopen it,” the official said.

The authorities are planning to introduce electronic toy rides too. “It will begin from April. We are also planning to introduce colour codes for vendors and relocate them to designated spots,” added the official.

State’s first solar-powered waste plant

To propagate and create awareness on renewable energy, Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) is gearing up to implement two renewable energy projects at Shankhumukham. According to officials, the project is being implemented as part of the Solar City project of the city corporation. The solar-powered waste plant with a capacity to treat 50kg of waste per day would be set up at the destination. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 7 lakh.

An ANERT official told TNIE that the work order for the installation of the solar-powered waste plant would be placed in two days. The plant will be converting waste to manure using solar power. “The project is being implemented with the technical assistance of CET Alumni Association and Agriculture University. The plant will grind food waste and convert it into manure. This will, in turn, be used to grow a Miyawaki Forest at Shankhumukham,” said the official.

MIyawaki Forest

A solar-powered waste plant implemented with the technical assistance of CET Alumni Association and Agriculture University, will grind food waste and convert it into manure. This will be used to grow a Miyawaki Forest in the area

‘Solar Tree’

Anert will set up the first-ever ‘Solar Tree’ in Kerala at Shankhumukham. The tree-shaped structure with solar panels will light up Shankhumukham and enable the visitors to use renewable energy for charging mobile phones and laptops. The solar tree is being installed at a cost of I10 lakh. “This is the first such project in the state and the tourism department is willing to set up the solar tree at other tourism destinations too. The solar tree would also provide a seating area for 12 people and plug points would be provided for charging. There will be a backup battery so that the tree can light up the area during nighttime. CCTV cameras can also be installed in the tree. In addition, an FM radio will also be installed,” said an ANERT official.

