Single network: 56 Kerala University libraries linked

A catalogue containing details of over 10 lakh books and research publications in these libraries has been brought out.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various libraries of the University of Kerala have been linked through a single network under the ‘One University, One Library’ project, which was launched by Higher Education Minister R Bindu at a function held at the university’s Senate Hall recently.

Fifty-six libraries — including the university’s main library at Palayam, libraries on Kariavattom campus, 44 departments, seven inter-university centres and study centres in Kollam, Pandalam and Alappuzha — have been linked through the project. 

A catalogue containing details of over 10 lakh books and research publications in these libraries has been brought out. Details of books available, publisher, year of publishing and other details can be accessed by users digitally. 

This will enable users to first check the availability of a particular book before visiting the library. The project also offers the facility to reserve the books and renew membership from home. The higher education minister also honoured students chosen for academic excellence and teachers who have excelled in research activities. 

