Third phase of river revival project to begin Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustin will inaugurate the third phase of the campaign to revive streams on the World Water Day on Tuesday. The campaign titled ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ is organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission in association with the local self-government bodies. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will preside over the inaugural function at 5pm at Kairali auditorium, Vembayam. Nava Keralam Mission coordinator T N Seema will explain the project. Film star Aswath Lal will be the chief guest.

The programme will see the announcement on ‘Puzhayozhukum Manickal’ a river reclamation programme in Manickal. MLA D K Murali will release the programme document. State Circle Cooperative Union chairman Koliyakode Krishnan Nair will deliver the keynote address and District Collector Navjot Khosa will announce the tourism projects at Manickal.

As part of the first and second phases of ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’, 412 km of rivers and 45,736 km of canals and streams were rejuvenated. The third phase involves the revival of water bodies in the Western Ghats. Competitions will be held for children at Manickal on the day. Vamanapuram block panchayat president G Komalam, Manickal grama panchayat president Kuthirakulam Jayan, district panchayat member K Sheela Kumari and Manickal project coordinator G Rajendran will attend.