STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Third phase of river revival project to begin Tuesday

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustin will inaugurate the third phase of the campaign to revive streams on the World Water Day on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustin will inaugurate the third phase of the campaign to revive streams on the World Water Day on Tuesday. The campaign titled ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ is organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission in association with the local self-government bodies. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will preside over the inaugural function at 5pm at Kairali auditorium, Vembayam. Nava Keralam Mission coordinator T N Seema will explain the project. Film star Aswath Lal will be the chief guest.

The programme will see the announcement on ‘Puzhayozhukum Manickal’ a river reclamation programme in Manickal. MLA D K Murali will release the programme document. State Circle Cooperative Union chairman Koliyakode Krishnan Nair will deliver the keynote address and District Collector Navjot Khosa will announce the tourism projects at Manickal.

As part of the first and second phases of ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’, 412 km of rivers and 45,736 km of canals and streams were rejuvenated. The third phase involves the revival of water bodies in the Western Ghats. Competitions will be held for children at Manickal on the day. Vamanapuram block panchayat president G Komalam, Manickal grama panchayat president Kuthirakulam Jayan, district panchayat member K Sheela Kumari and Manickal project coordinator G Rajendran will attend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshy Augustin World Water Day
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp