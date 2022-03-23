STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA flags high iron content in water from Aruvikkara plant

Iron content has increased to 0.4mg/litre against the normal rate of 0.3mg/litre

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

water pollution

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High iron content detected in drinking water pumped from the Kerala Water Authority’s Aruvikkara water treatment plant has raised health concerns in Thiruvananthapuram. The iron content has increased  to 0.4mg/litre against the normal rate of 0.3mg/litre and, according to sources, the proportion is likely to go up as the summer progresses. 

Sources said this was a recurring concern caused due to drop in the water levels in reservoirs during summers.The KWA supplies about 535 million litres per day (MLD) treated water every day in Thiruvananthapuram district, of which 360 MLD goes to the city areas accounting for a population of about 12 lakh. 

Following the detection of high iron content, the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), which is in charge of the bottled drinking water plant at Aruvikkara, has sought the KWA’s intervention.  

“We noticed the change in colour of water, and we do quality checking everyday,” said a KIIDC official. “Now the KWA has started supplying water from another treatment plant. This is a temporary issue and normally the quality of water improves after three or four days.” 

Though the issue gets flagged every summer, little efforts have been taken by the KWA to find a permanent solution. “We have four treatment plants at Aruvikkara and the issue arises mostly with oldest one,” said a KWA official. “During summers, water flow is low, and this particular plant is located where the water is stagnant.” 

The official, however, downplayed health concerns, saying that the iron content would be below the permissible level in the water being pumped to residential areas. “We have four treatment plants and water from all of them gets mixed while pumping. Hence it will not create any problem for the residents,” said the official, adding that efforts were on to fix the issue. 

“Last summer, we fixed the issue by mixing alum and lime. This year, too, we are planning to make such interventions,” the official said. “The matter has already been discussed with higher authorities. We have plans to procure an aerator unit for fixing the issue permanently.” 

Indian Medical Association (Kerala) president-elect Dr Sulphi N said consumption of iron-laden water will not trigger any health issue “all of a sudden”, but cautioned that consistent intake may cause gastroenterological diseases. “Human body can absorb iron only in very small amounts,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aruvikkara plant water pollution
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp