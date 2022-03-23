Star-struck fifth day at IFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the rising mercury levels, delegates were seen heading to various venues with enthusiasm on the fifth day of the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

There was a huge rush of movie buffs, especially at Tagore theatre and Kairali theatre, where movies such as Anatomy of Time, Anatolian Leopard, and The Arbit Documentation Of An Amphibian Hunt were being screened.

“It is good to see that things are getting back to normal. It felt good to have a theatre experience after a long time. Yuni directed by Kamila Andini is one of the films that left an impact on me and I am ready to watch it again. Since we didn’t get seats, we sat on the steps inside the theatre and watched it,” said Anju Susan Koshi, a delegate.

On the second day of the symposium on Malayalam filmmakers held on Tagore theatre premises, prominent filmmakers such as Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vetrimaaran and Natalia Syam were present alongside Siby Malayil and Kamal.

Speaking about his filmmaking journey, Vetrimaaran said he initially wanted to become a filmmaker because he realised that he had an urge to be creative.

“I was not equipped enough to express myself in any other medium. So, I started writing scripts. Later, I realised that I could also try my hand at making films,” he said, adding that the film Visaaranai taught him a lot about the craft of cinema. “After Visaaranai, I can express myself more confidently,” he said.

Lijo Jose Pellissery said, unlike the times when films were only screened in theatres, OTT platforms allow the audience the liberty to choose where they want to watch them.

“This has changed the idea of a creative space. However, films should be made in a way that enables audience to decide where they want to experience the movies big screen or small,” he said.