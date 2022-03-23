STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Star-struck fifth day at IFFK

Speaking about his filmmaking journey, Vetrimaaran said he initially wanted to become a filmmaker because he realised that he had an urge to be creative. 

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran leaving the venue after a symposium held at Tagore theatre as part of IFFK on Tuesday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran leaving the venue after a symposium held at Tagore theatre as part of IFFK on Tuesday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the rising mercury levels, delegates were seen heading to various venues with enthusiasm on the fifth day of the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

There was a huge rush of movie buffs, especially at Tagore theatre and Kairali theatre, where movies such as Anatomy of Time, Anatolian Leopard, and The Arbit Documentation Of An Amphibian Hunt were being screened.

“It is good to see that things are getting back to normal. It felt good to have a theatre experience after a long time. Yuni directed by Kamila Andini is one of the films that left an impact on me and I am ready to watch  it again. Since we didn’t get seats, we sat on the steps inside the theatre and watched it,” said Anju Susan Koshi, a delegate.

On the second day of the symposium on Malayalam filmmakers held on Tagore theatre premises, prominent filmmakers such as Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vetrimaaran and Natalia Syam were present alongside Siby Malayil and Kamal. 

Speaking about his filmmaking journey, Vetrimaaran said he initially wanted to become a filmmaker because he realised that he had an urge to be creative. 

“I was not equipped enough to express myself in any other medium. So, I started writing scripts. Later, I realised that I could also try my hand at making films,” he said, adding that the film Visaaranai taught him a lot about the craft of cinema. “After Visaaranai, I can express myself more confidently,” he said.

Lijo Jose Pellissery said, unlike the times when films were only screened in theatres, OTT platforms allow the audience the liberty to choose where they want to watch them. 

“This has changed the idea of a creative space. However, films should be made in a way that enables audience to decide where they want to experience the movies  big screen or small,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp