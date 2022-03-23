STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram panchayat budget focuses on women empowerment

The budget also stressed on the need to ensure the conservation of nature and to harness the potential of biodiversity.

Gender ratio

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district panchayat budget for 2022-23, presented by vice-president Shailaja Beegum on Tuesday, emphasised on the necessity of women’s empowerment. The ‘gender budget’ has been envisioned to transform women of all generations, from children of anganwadis to the elderly. The budget expects revenue of Rs 850.92 crore, expenditure of Rs 844.12 crore and set aside Rs 6.8 crore for various programmes to empower women. 

The budget also stressed on the need to ensure the conservation of nature and to harness the potential of biodiversity. She said the budget would have projects to realise the ‘Nava Kerala’ mission envisioned by the present LDF government. 

The budget also includes plans to ensure the development of agriculture, industry, public works, social welfare, education, health and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe sectors. The budget also said that the model projects implemented by the previous governing body, including the successful ‘Patheyam’ project, will be continued this year. 

One-day home for women

A one-day home for women will be set up at Vattiyoorkavu with the assistance of Rs 2 crore received by the district panchayat from the Centre and the state government. The building complex will have a training centre for women.

Vigilance committee to ensure safe workplace for women

Special awareness committees will be constituted to make workplaces safe for women. Training will be imparted to the committee members. Vigilance committees will be formed in all panchayat wards. Panchayat level vigilance committees will be strengthened and those who are eligible will be appointed with an honorarium. A joint plan will be formulated with all the panchayats. Under the District-Level Vigilance Committee, a supervisory system will be set up under the control of the Women and Child District Officer and the Welfare Standing Committee. 

Home for transgender people

A housing scheme called ‘Swagraham’ will be launched for transgender people. It aims to provide a housing facility to 10 people in the next fiscal. 

