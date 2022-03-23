STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waste dumped at Punchakkari wetlands cause of concern

Punchakkari wetlands, an abode of migratory birds, is reeling under garbage menace.

Published: 23rd March 2022

Poultry and plastic waste dumped in sacks near the wetlands. Miscreants often dump waste post nightfall when the area is deserted

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Punchakkari wetlands, an abode of migratory birds, is reeling under garbage menace. Illicit dumping of household and even poultry waste in the area is posing threat to several bird species and also affecting residents who have to live with the stench emerging from the piling waste.

The wetlands fall under the jurisdiction of three wards — Melamcode, Kalliyoor and Punchakkari. Waste dumping is more rampant in the Melamcode ward. “While taking a morning walk, we always come across plastic and poultry waste in and around the wetlands. Miscreants usually dump the waste during night hours. The smell is getting worse every day,” said Rajesh R S, a resident. To put an end to the menace and increase awareness among the public, litter bins were installed at Punchakkari, added Rajesh.

Many campaigns held to sensitise people about conserving the wetlands have failed to yeild result. “We have been regularly cleaning the area, but people still dump waste here. When it rains, all this waste accumulates in the wetlands, threatening the birds as well as the health of residents. The waste also enters Vellayani, the freshwater lake close to the Punchakkari wetlands, worsening the situation,” said Kiran A J, another resident. 

He said since the area is deserted after nightfall, it is difficult to nab the offenders. The authorities must hence find a permanent solution to the issue, he said. Punchakkari ward councillor D Sivankutty said waste collection and segregation are regularly being done in the area with the help of the Haritha Karma Sena volunteers. “Garbage menace is rampant in Melamcode ward, lying on the other side of the Punchakkari wetlands. We are planning to create awareness among the residents and general public to tackle it,” he said. 
 

