Coastal area conservation plan: Cabinet approves report of expert panel

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the report of the expert committee appointed to point out the discrepancies in the coastal area conservation plan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the report of the expert committee appointed to point out the discrepancies in the coastal area conservation plan. The draft plan followed the Central Government’s Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2019.

The meeting also approved the draft ordinance for the formation of the Unified Local Self-Government Department. A recommendation will be made to the governor to promulgate the ordinance. One thousand five hundred surveyors and 3,200 helpers will be appointed on a temporary basis to speed up the first phase of the digital resurvey of 1,550 villages in the state.

The appointment will be through Employment Exchange. The Animal Husbandry Department will hand over five acres of land in its possession at Agali in Attapadi to the Agriculture Department to establish a millet farm. The ownership of the land is vested with the Revenue Department.

Administrative sanction will be given to establish a State Data Centre with hybrid cloud compatible and hyper converged infrastructure on the campus of Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology. The cost is Rs 25 crore. 

The salary of UGC scheme employees in the Kerala University of Health Sciences will be revised. A decision on arrears will be taken afterwards. Salary and allowances of staffers in government- approved posts in the Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board will be revised as per the 11th Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

A sum of Rs 7 lakh will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to a  person named Lourde to buy two cents of land and to build a house there. Lourde hails from Kadakampally village and had lost his house in the 2018 flood. 

