Housing, infra get a boost in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation presented the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal which focuses on housing for all, scaling up civic amenities and basic infrastructure, women-friendly projects, the extension of the hunger-free project, and improvement in disaster management projects. The budget also aims to make Thiruvananthapuram a model city.

Deputy Mayor P K Raju presented the budget that cited a total revenue income of Rs 1,628 crore and an expenditure of Rs 1,356 crore. The budget promised comprehensive development of the city, with impetus on infrastructure, education, health and uplift of the downtrodden.

‘Sneha Sadanam’ project, which envisages the construction of 1,500 houses under LIFE Mission, got the highest fund allocation of Rs 120 crore.

The budget also allocated Rs 50 crore to provide uninterrupted drinking water to all houses and Rs 10.28 crore for the Aardram project which focuses on the development of primary and family health centres in the city.

Mayor S Arya Rajendran said all the projects announced in this year’s and the previous budgets would be implemented within five years by the incumbent governing council. Earlier, there were allegations that many projects announced in the current budget are similar to those in the last one. “Of the 181 projects announced, ensuring homes for all city residents will be a priority. The pandemic has slowed down several projects. But we are doing our best to ensure speedy completion,” said the mayor.

Another major announcement involved the development of Vilappilshala into a modern township with all amenities. A fund of Rs 5 crore has been allotted for this. The township will have a community hall, auditoriums, parks and farmlands. The city hall will be designed based on the town hall in other cities and will come up on the corporation’s plot in Jagathy junction. A multi-storey building will be set up after demolishing the existing Indian Coffee House building on the premises of the main corporation office. This will be done at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The budget also earmarked Rs 1.5 crore for three new zonal office buildings at Thiruvallam, Ulloor and Sreekaryam.

The budget also announced the opening of a second crematorium at Kazhakoottam, ‘Santhitheeram’. This will be designed similar to Santhikavadam and the abattoir at Kunnukuzhy, which will be operational in three months. Raju also announced a startup facilitation centre to provide youngsters a platform to brainstorm their unique ideas.