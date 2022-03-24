STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Housing, infra get a boost in Kerala capital

Amid opposition councillor’s dissent over estimates and proposals, the LDF-led city corporation on Wednesday presented I272 crore surplus draft budget for the 2022-23 financial year

Published: 24th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation presented the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal which focuses on housing for all, scaling up civic amenities and basic infrastructure, women-friendly projects, the extension of the hunger-free project, and improvement in disaster management projects. The budget also aims to make Thiruvananthapuram a model city.

Deputy Mayor P K Raju presented the budget that cited a total revenue income of Rs 1,628 crore and an expenditure of Rs 1,356 crore. The budget promised comprehensive development of the city, with impetus on infrastructure, education, health and uplift of the downtrodden.

‘Sneha Sadanam’ project, which envisages the construction of 1,500 houses under LIFE Mission, got the highest fund allocation of Rs 120 crore. 

The budget also allocated Rs 50 crore to provide uninterrupted drinking water to all houses and Rs 10.28 crore for the Aardram project which focuses on the development of primary and family health centres in the city.

Mayor S Arya Rajendran said all the projects announced in this year’s and the previous budgets would be implemented within five years by the incumbent governing council. Earlier, there were allegations that many projects announced in the current budget are similar to those in the last one. “Of the 181 projects announced, ensuring homes for all city residents will be a priority. The pandemic has slowed down several projects. But we are doing our best to ensure speedy completion,” said the mayor.

Another major announcement involved the development of Vilappilshala into a modern township with all amenities. A fund of Rs 5 crore has been allotted for this. The township will have a community hall, auditoriums, parks and farmlands. The city hall will be designed based on the town hall in other cities and will come up on the corporation’s plot in Jagathy junction. A multi-storey building will be set up after demolishing the existing Indian Coffee House building on the premises of the main corporation office. This will be done at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The budget also earmarked Rs 1.5 crore for three new zonal office buildings at Thiruvallam, Ulloor and Sreekaryam.

The budget also announced the opening of a second crematorium at Kazhakoottam, ‘Santhitheeram’. This will be designed similar to Santhikavadam and the abattoir at Kunnukuzhy, which will be operational in three months. Raju also announced a startup facilitation centre to provide youngsters a platform to brainstorm their unique ideas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp