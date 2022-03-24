STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kollemcode Meena Bharani Thookkam fest from March 26

The festival flag will be hoisted on March 26 as part of thrikkodiyettu at 7pm under the aegis of devaswom head priest Brahmasree Kottarakkara Neelamana Eashwaran Potti.

Published: 24th March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual ‘thookkam’ festival being held as part of the Meena Bharani festival at Sree Bhadrakali Temple, Kollemcode in Kanyakumari district,  will be held from March 26 to April 4. Thousands of believers from Southern districts of Kerala, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli are expected to attend festivities. 

The festival flag will be hoisted on March 26 as part of thrikkodiyettu at 7pm under the aegis of devaswom head priest Brahmasree Kottarakkara Neelamana Eashwaran Potti. Temple processions will be held at 8.30am and 2pm on the same day. Thookkam will be held from 6.30am on April 4 and will continue till midnight. 

On March 29, Kappukettu ritual will be held at 8.30am and the lucky draw of thookkam ritual will also be held at the same time. On April 2, Urul nercha will be held from 7.30am and a holy dip at sea will take place at 5.30am on April 3. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollemcode Meena Bharani Thookkam
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp