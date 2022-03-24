Kollemcode Meena Bharani Thookkam fest from March 26

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual ‘thookkam’ festival being held as part of the Meena Bharani festival at Sree Bhadrakali Temple, Kollemcode in Kanyakumari district, will be held from March 26 to April 4. Thousands of believers from Southern districts of Kerala, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli are expected to attend festivities.

The festival flag will be hoisted on March 26 as part of thrikkodiyettu at 7pm under the aegis of devaswom head priest Brahmasree Kottarakkara Neelamana Eashwaran Potti. Temple processions will be held at 8.30am and 2pm on the same day. Thookkam will be held from 6.30am on April 4 and will continue till midnight.

On March 29, Kappukettu ritual will be held at 8.30am and the lucky draw of thookkam ritual will also be held at the same time. On April 2, Urul nercha will be held from 7.30am and a holy dip at sea will take place at 5.30am on April 3.