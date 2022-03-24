STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recruitment of nurses to Germany commences

The Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), under the Labour Department, has started recruitment of nurses to Germany.

Published: 24th March 2022

A nurse administers vaccines | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), under the Labour Department, has started recruitment of nurses to Germany. The agency will conduct recruitment and training in the German language for gaining registration free of cost. 

The nurses who clear the B1 level proficiency in German language will be able to work as assistant nurses and also get the chance to become registered nurses after completing the B2 level. ODEPC will start online and offline training for learning German. 

The Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty inaugurated the state-level campaign for the recruitment programme on Tuesday. Sivankutty said that ODEPC was able to intervene in the overseas recruitments and check the fraudulent recruitments to some extent.  

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. ODEPC chairman K P Anil Kumar and managing director D Anoop K A attended the function. The ODEPC has been promoting nursing careers in European countries that offer the best in the industry salaries, especially in the last couple of years. The German recruitment programme was started on the back of the successful completion of recruitments to the United Kingdom and Belgium.

As many as 500 nurses were recruited to the United Kingdom in 2019. The nurses recruited under the UK Recruitment Programme are now working in various hospitals. It has recently launched a programme called ‘Aurora’ to recruit nurses to Belgium. The ODEPC’s intervention came at a time when the nurse’s recruitment to Belgium was fraught with fraudulent activities.

As many as 22 nurses stayed in a bio bubble for six months to get trained in using the dutch language, said a statement. All of them are working in Belgium now.

