Tuberculosis threat: A cough that raises concern during post-Covid period

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Severe Covid infection has damaged the lungs of a lot of people as the viral infection starts by targeting the respiratory system.

The damage done to the lungs persists even after they recover from Covid. Though Covid is a new disease affecting the lungs, it could potentially reactivate tuberculosis (TB), a disease that has been troubling the lungs for centuries.

A cough that refuses to quiet down for weeks or months after recovering from Covid infection is usually associated with one of the complications of post-Covid.

But health experts are also keen to know if it is due to Covid or TB.

One cannot ignore TB which is a potentially serious infectious disease that kills just under 2000 people in the state every year.

“The bacteria causing TB lie in a dormant state in many people for years without any trouble. But it can get reactivated when the body becomes weak due to Covid. The chances of TB should be considered during post-Covid period,” said Dr P S Shajahan, professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha, and president of Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.

The other factors that help reactivation of TB include uncontrolled diabetes, ageing, HIV, and poor nutrition in the body.

Health experts are stressing on post-Covid factors because the state now has over 65 lakh people who recovered from Covid and a lot of them are facing post-Covid health problems.

The Covid pandemic at one point threatened to reverse the declining trend of TB in the state.

Though the data show the state continues to do well in controlling TB, experts are not sure of the extent of impact of Covid on the TB situation.

However it is evident that the state could not meet the lofty target of TB elimination by 2025. The number of TB cases reported showed a 5 per cent increase in 2021 compared to the previous year.

“There was an apprehension world-wide that the TB cases could flare up during post Covid. However the surveys conducted by multiple agencies showed that there was no such trend. It may require further scientific study to reach an inference. The State TB Cell continues to monitor post-Covid patients for TB,” said Dr M Sunil Kumar, State Tuberculosis Officer.

According to him, a strong TB monitoring system could help in reducing infection rates through early detection and treatment.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has acknowledged the efforts of the state and awarded the silver medal for reducing TB by 40 per cent during the 2015-2020 period.

It is the lone state to achieve the medal. Health Minister Veena George said that TB continues to be a challenge to the health sector even when the TB cases in the state are less than the national average.

Around 22,000 TB cases were reported in the state in 2021.

Though 82-84 per cent of patients are cured completely, the deaths due to TB are a worrying factor, according to Dr Sunil.

Around 6-8 per cent of patients die and co-morbidities of the patients are considered a major risk factor for increasing the death toll.

Causes & Symptoms

Caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Spreads when infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms: cough (sometimes blood-tinged), weight loss, night sweats and fever.

Risk factor: HIV, diabetes, smoking, chronic respiratory diseases, drinking, kidney and liver diseases.

