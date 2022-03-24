STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle insurance fraud lands policeman, 25 others in dock

The racket that operated with the patronage of a few policemen moved insurance claims for accidents that never occurred or that happened in other countries.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has filed chargesheets against 26 people, including one serving and four retired police officers, in 12 cases related to forging of documents in road accident cases to defraud insurance companies. 

The accused include an advocate who deals with accident cases, a sub-inspector with the Thiruvananthapuram city police and the persons who claimed compensation on the basis of forged documents. 

The racket that operated with the patronage of a few policemen moved insurance claims for accidents that never occurred or that happened in other countries. In some cases, the vehicles that did not have valid insurance coverage.  Crime Branch SP B K Prasanthan Kani said the chargesheeted cases occurred in 2015 and onwards. “A claim amount of Rs 4 lakh was passed in one incident, while 11 other cases were in various stages of trial when the fraud was detected,” he said.

The fraud, which could have cost crores of rupees to insurance companies, was detected when a judge of a Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) found the claim amount of one of the “accident victims” incongruous with the nature of injury recorded by the doctor.

The injured person had moved a claim for Rs 6 lakh and the judge after visiting the person found the amount to be insufficient. On the basis of the judge’s opinion, the amount was raised to Rs 1 crore. The insurance firm became suspicious of the sudden change in the amount and on inquiry, it found that the accident that left the man injured had indeed occurred in a Gulf country and not in Kerala. 

“The man had sustained serious injuries and was brought back to the state in an air ambulance. The insurance firm learned about this and began investigating other similar dubious claims on their own. Sensing that a big fraud had taken place, they approached the police,” said an officer, who is part of the probe.

In five cases, the same vehicle was found to be involved and the claimants were said to be travelling in it or hit by that vehicle. Accidents that occurred in other districts and states were also claimed to have happened in the city. This was done using pliant police officers who filed FIRs for road accidents that had happened elsewhere in exchange for monetary benefits. 

Crime Branch sources said they are inquiring about the possible involvement of doctors in providing fake injury reports. “In these cases, the in-patient details retrieved from the hospitals revealed that the injury reports were forged. However, the contents of the reports appeared as if they were prepared by professionals,” they said.

The sources added that the Crime branch would widen the probe if insurance companies come up with more complaints backed by evidence.

TAGS
fraud
India Matters
