Congress to hand over paper membership forms

It should be recalled that already the Central leadership had provided paper memberships which have been lying abandoned in the district committee offices since the last several months.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress working president T Siddique has informed that the Central leadership has given the nod to provide paper membership in the ongoing membership campaign drive. Earlier, the campaign was seeing only digital membership being accepted which saw several discrepancies.

The Central leadership’s decision was informed by Central election committee chairman Madhusudan Mistry and national general secretary in charge of state, Tariq Anwar, to state Congress president K Sudhakaran. It should be recalled that already the Central leadership had provided paper memberships which have been lying abandoned in the district committee offices since the last several months.

The state leadership has currently entrusted the district chiefs to distribute paper membership forms to the lower strata of party when a rigorous week-long membership campaign is on during March 25 - 31. On Sunday, a statewide membership campaign is being held across the state. 

Comments

