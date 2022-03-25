IFFK: History on frames

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A photography exhibition featuring select 150 photographs by Sivan have been exhibited as part of the 26th IFFK in the city. The exhibition was a tribute to the late veteran who was also the first government press photographer of the state. With over half a decade of experience in the film industry, Sivan was the still photographer of the award-winning film, Chemmeen. The reign of Travancore kings to the swearing ceremonies of democratic leaders in the country are part of the exhibition.

As a photographer, Sivan loved to capture human beings in their natural element. The pranks of his sons Santhosh and Sangeeth, a long-faced young Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a busy Kanmani Babu (producer of Chemeen film producer), a candid shot of actress KPAC Lalitha with her friends are some frames at the exhibition. The exhibition is open till the end of IFFK o Friday.