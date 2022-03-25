STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IFFK: History on frames

As a photographer, Sivan loved to capture human beings in their natural element.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Scenes from the Tagore Theatre, a venue of the IFFK, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A photography exhibition featuring select 150 photographs by Sivan have been exhibited as part of the 26th IFFK in the city. The exhibition was a tribute to the late veteran who was also the first government press photographer of the state. With over half a decade of experience in the film industry, Sivan was the still photographer of the award-winning film, Chemmeen.  The reign of Travancore kings to the swearing ceremonies of democratic leaders in the country are part of the exhibition.

As a photographer, Sivan loved to capture human beings in their natural element. The pranks of his sons Santhosh and Sangeeth, a long-faced young Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a busy Kanmani Babu (producer of Chemeen film producer), a candid shot of actress KPAC Lalitha with her friends are some frames at the exhibition. The exhibition is open till the end of IFFK o Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp