Staff shortage at PHC hits patients hard

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of Pulluvila in Karumkulam panchayat are struggling due to the lack of adequate staff and basic facilities at the primary health centre in the area. The residents said the health centre was established many years ago but it never faced staff shortage issue. It is during recent times that the PHC has been completely ignored by the authorities.

“Earlier, when there was adequate staff, there was a separate inpatient facility for male and female patients. In place of three doctors, now there is only one. And with just one staff, there is no inpatient facility. Locals are forced to look for alternatives for treatment,” said Adimalathura D Christudas, a social activist and resident.

Karumkulam ward member Rethin Antony said, “Several complaints have been submitted by residents regarding staff shortage in the PHC. The existing doctor comes to the centre after 8pm which makes it difficult during emergencies. Most days there are no staff during daytime. Though many social activists and other authorities have intervened, nothing has changed. Many people in the panchayat depend on the facility for treatments. Nowadays cases are often referred to hospitals in Neyyattinkara”.

Rethin said unlike before, people are ready to pay a huge amount for good treatment. “Under the block panchayat, maintenance works were carried out in various primary health centres. During Covid, many ptients had to face problems due to staff shortage. The residents have also suggested making the service of a gynaecologist available so emergency cases can be handled quickly,” he said.

“We have already informed higher authorities about the staff shortage and the need to appoint a doctor to attend to the cases which come during late-night hours. They have assured us that a doctor will be appointed soon,” said a senior medical official.