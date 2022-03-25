STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Staff shortage at PHC hits patients hard

The residents of Pulluvila in Karumkulam panchayat are struggling due to the lack of adequate staff and basic facilities at the primary health centre in the area. 

Published: 25th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of Pulluvila in Karumkulam panchayat are struggling due to the lack of adequate staff and basic facilities at the primary health centre in the area. The residents said the health centre was established many years ago but it never faced staff shortage issue. It is during recent times that the PHC has been completely ignored by the authorities. 

“Earlier, when there was adequate staff, there was a separate inpatient facility for male and female patients. In place of three doctors, now there is only one. And with just one staff, there is no inpatient facility. Locals are forced to look for alternatives for treatment,” said Adimalathura D Christudas, a social activist and resident.

Karumkulam ward member Rethin Antony said, “Several complaints have been submitted by residents regarding staff shortage in the PHC. The existing doctor comes to the centre after 8pm which makes it difficult during emergencies. Most days there are no staff during daytime. Though many social activists and other authorities  have intervened, nothing has  changed. Many people in the panchayat depend on the facility for treatments. Nowadays cases are often referred to hospitals in Neyyattinkara”.

Rethin said unlike before, people are ready to pay a huge amount for good treatment. “Under the block panchayat, maintenance works were carried out in various primary health centres. During Covid, many ptients had to face problems due to staff shortage. The residents have also suggested making the service of a gynaecologist available so emergency cases can be handled quickly,” he said.

“We have already informed higher authorities about the staff shortage and the need to appoint a doctor to attend to the cases which come during late-night hours. They have assured us that a doctor will be appointed soon,” said a senior medical official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp