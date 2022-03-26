Cop suspended for misbehaving with Secretariat staffer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has suspended a havildar attached with the Armed Police Battalion III for misbehaving with and manhandling a deaf-mute employee of the Secretariat. Havildar Shyam Kumar, who was on Secretariat sector duty and deployed outside the Secretariat gate, was suspended for manhandling Jibin Kuriakose, a staff of the Finance Department, on March 15.

Jibin had complained that Kumar manhandled and misbehaved with him while he was sitting inside the Secretariat premises. Though Kumar’s duty was not inside the Secretariat premises, yet he trespassed into the campus and questioned Jibin whether he was a Secretariat staff. He also forcefully tried to check the identity card of the employee. The incident had triggered an outcry among the Secretariat staff.

Following the incident, Secretariat Employees Association had filed a complaint before Secretariat Chief Security Officer. The Chief Security Officer concurred with the allegation against the cop and on the basis of that the police department conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

During the preliminary inquiry it was found that Kumar did not have the mandate to enter the Secretariat and forcefully check the identity card of an employee. If Kumar had any suspicion about the employee, he should have cross-checked it with the State Industrial Security Force men or the guards, who were on duty on the Secretariat premises, the inquiry report said. Taking into account the adverse remarks against the cop in the preliminary probe report, the department has ordered an oral inquiry against him, which will be conducted by the Battalion Commanding Officer.

