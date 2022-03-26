Cyclothon to observe Earth Hour on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of 23 cyclists from Indus Cycling Embassy will come together to observe ‘Earth Hour’ on March 26 by organising a cyclothon. The one-day ride will begin from Kowdiar Park at 6.30am on Saturday and will cover Press Club and then conclude in Kanakakunnu Palace grounds.

Considered one of the biggest campaigns by people across the globe against global warming and climate change, ‘Earth Hour’ involves switching off the lights from 8pm to 9pm on the day. “Every year on March 26, we organise a cycle raly with eco-friendly messages to create awareness among the public on sustainable modes of transportation. This year’s message is ‘Pedal for the Planet’,” said Prakash P Gopinath, founder of Indus Cycling Embassy. The event is being organised in association with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Recently, a campaign titled ‘Pedal against Poison-2022’ was organised by the environment protection group Thanal Trust with Indus Cycling Embassy. The campaign aimed to create awareness on the harmful effects of chemical pesticides and promote organic farming.

The programme was implemented in association with the Pesticide Action Network India and WIWA (Wide Inspiration, Wide aspiration). The bicycle rally was flagged off from the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds.

As part of the rally, cyclists visited organic farms in the capital city. Many social activists, artists, environmentalists and farmers attended the event. “We are planning to organise the ride every month and spread awareness among the farmers in the district against the use of chemical pesticides,” said Prakash.