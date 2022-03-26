Two drown in pond

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two teenagers met with a watery grave near Poruvazhi in Kollam on Friday night. The deceased are Aswin, 16, of Poruvazhi and Vignesh, 17, of Thenmala. The sources said the two drowned in a pond near the field where Malanada temple festival was being held. The mishap occurred around 7pm. The bodies were recovered by the Fire and Rescue Department officials.
