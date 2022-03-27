Cops, local residents clash over asphalt mixing plant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Nellissery under Vellarada after local residents and police clashed with each other as the latter tried to enforce a court order favouring an asphalt mixing plant in the locality. Several persons on both sides were left with minor injuries in the clash.



According to Vellarada police, the people involved in the clash were members of an action council who opposed the functioning of the asphalt mixing plant in their neighbourhood alleging that the toxic gas emitted from the plant will lead to dangerous illnesses such as cancer among local residents.

The plant is owned by Sreekantan alias Avani Sreekantan of Nellisseri.He set up the plant six months ago. But, he could not operate it even for one day as the local residents launched a protest against it.Three months ago, Sreekantan secured a favourable order from the High Court to start the operations of the plant. But the attempt to open the plant failed owing to stiff opposition from the agitators.

Sreekantan approached the court once again following which the High Court served a contempt of court notice to the local police for its failure to grant protection to Sreekantan and his plant. It was when the police tried to move the agitators from the protest venue in front of the plant, based on the court order that the clash occurred. Several people including police personnel sustained injuries. The police recorded the arrest of 17 persons in connection with the incident. They were all granted bail at the station itself.