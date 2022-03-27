Milma comes up against private dairies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma has initiated legal action against two private dairies for imitating the name and design of its milk and allied products. The Thiruvananthapuram district court and Thiruvananthapuram commercial court have issued stay orders for Mahima and Milnna milk brands, respectively, which were imitating the name and design of Milma.

Milma (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) had moved court against the brands Mahima and Milnna, which are being sold in sachets bearing close similarities with Milma’s cover design and name.

In a press release issued here, Milma chairman K S Mani said strict legal action will be taken against any other brands, which are also found to be imitating its name and design. An official of Milma said that all other brands are bringing milk from Tamil Nadu and Milma is the only enterprise procuring milk from dairy farmers in the state. The food safety department in the state is screening the quality of the milk being sold by various brands regularly.