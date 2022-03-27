STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police thrash family members during festival procession

The policemen on duty on the road intervened and tried to take Aravind into custody mistaking him for a miscreant.

Published: 27th March 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial Torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-member family, including an elderly woman and a 17-year-old girl, was assaulted by police personnel during a local temple festival procession at Perumpazhuthoor near Neyyattinkara on Thursday night. Incidentally, the family was mourning the death of an elderly member.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm. It was the policemen who were deployed at Aruvippuram in connection with a procession as part of an annual festival at a nearby temple that committed the atrocity towards the family of Madhu, a retired government servant. 

The police barged into the house in search of a youth who is also a family member. When Madhu stopped the police, they thrashed him. An elderly woman of the family as well as Madhu’s 17-year-old daughter Anjali Krishna were also assaulted.  

According to sources close to the family, Madhu’s mother had died early this week and hence the family was in mourning. A month ago, they had lost another senior member of the family. When the temple procession passed in front of their house, Madhu instructed his son, Aravind, 22, to get inside the house. 

This resulted in a small quarrel between the two. The policemen on duty on the road intervened and tried to take Aravind into custody mistaking him for a miscreant. In the scuffle that followed, one of the cops sustained an injury, which they alleged was caused when Aravind pelted a stone at them. The cops soon swarmed into the house and thrashed everyone when the family tried to protect Aravind from being taken away.  

Though the police arrested Aravind and produced him before the court on Friday, the magistrate granted him bail as the defence counsel produced medical records of all the injured and apprised the court about the atrocities committed by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture temple festival
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp