State lacks clarity on SilverLine: Union minister

He added that the government is going ahead with the project without any serious thought. 

Published: 28th March 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has blamed the state government’s lack of clarity on SilverLine as the reason for contradictory statements issued by ministers on the rail project. 

He told reporters that the state government should not adopt a casual attitude on a project that is expected to cost more than a lakh crore and requires the acquisition of land from a large number of people. He added that the government is going ahead with the project without any serious thought. 

“It is important to have a clear policy on land acquisition, funds required for the project, and addressing environmental concerns. But the government does not have clarity even on the number of bridges required for the project,” he said. 

He said that it has already been pointed out by the railway minister in Parliament that the DPR of SilverLine is unscientific and impractical. 

