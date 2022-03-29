STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DAC children’s day out to UST campus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of HappiUST week celebrations, the children from the Different Art Centre (DAC) from Magic Planet at Kazhakoottam visited the UST campus in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Children with autism, cerebral palsy, MR, down syndrome, and visually and hearing-impaired kids, were part of the team that visited the campus. They displayed their talents and performed songs, dances and magic shows. The programme was organised by Values and Culture’s People’s Engagement Group, under the auspices of Colours of UST.

The children drew a live upside-down drawing of the picture of the UST building. Magic Academy Executive Director Gopinath Muthukadu also performed on the occasion. The children were given a tour of the UST campus. 

The children were received by UST Chief Values Officer Sunil Balakrishnan, UST Thiruvananthapuram Centre head Shilpa Menon, workplace management and operations Senior Director Harikrishnan Mohankumar Jayashree.

