STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTDC’s summer plans for kids

The Tamarind Easy Hotels at Mannarkkad and Nilambur also offers family packages for Rs 3,499. 

Published: 30th March 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the summer vacation, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has announced holiday packages for families with children. The holiday packages are available at destination resorts of KTDC in Munnar, Thekkady, Kovalam, Kumarakom and Kochi. The budget destination properties are at Malampuzha, Wayanad, Ponmudi, Nilambur and Mannarkkad. 

The destination resorts that offer the holiday packages are Samudra in Kovalam, Waterscapes in Kumarakom, Aranya Nivas in Thekkady, Tea County in Munnar and Bolgatty Palace in Kochi. The packages are priced at Rs 7,499. 

The budget destination resorts offering family packages are Periyar House in Thekkady, Suvasam Kumarakom Gateway in Thanneermukkom, Pepper Grove in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, Golden Peak in Ponmudi and Garden House at Malampuzha for Rs 4,999. 

The Tamarind Easy Hotels at Mannarkkad and Nilambur also offers family packages for Rs 3,499. The packages will not be offered on holidays and weekends at Golden Peak and Pepper Grove. All the packages are inclusive of room rent, breakfast and tax for two nights/three days for parents with children below 12 years, KTDC officials said. 

The packages will be available for two months, from April to May. The details of the packages are available at the website, www.ktdc.com or contact 0471-2316736/9400008585 at the central eeservation centre. Parents can call the respective properties too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTDC
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp