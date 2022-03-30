KTDC’s summer plans for kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the summer vacation, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has announced holiday packages for families with children. The holiday packages are available at destination resorts of KTDC in Munnar, Thekkady, Kovalam, Kumarakom and Kochi. The budget destination properties are at Malampuzha, Wayanad, Ponmudi, Nilambur and Mannarkkad.

The destination resorts that offer the holiday packages are Samudra in Kovalam, Waterscapes in Kumarakom, Aranya Nivas in Thekkady, Tea County in Munnar and Bolgatty Palace in Kochi. The packages are priced at Rs 7,499.

The budget destination resorts offering family packages are Periyar House in Thekkady, Suvasam Kumarakom Gateway in Thanneermukkom, Pepper Grove in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, Golden Peak in Ponmudi and Garden House at Malampuzha for Rs 4,999.

The Tamarind Easy Hotels at Mannarkkad and Nilambur also offers family packages for Rs 3,499. The packages will not be offered on holidays and weekends at Golden Peak and Pepper Grove. All the packages are inclusive of room rent, breakfast and tax for two nights/three days for parents with children below 12 years, KTDC officials said.

The packages will be available for two months, from April to May. The details of the packages are available at the website, www.ktdc.com or contact 0471-2316736/9400008585 at the central eeservation centre. Parents can call the respective properties too.