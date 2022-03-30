Seventh edition of Saras Mela till April 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city turns the venue for the seventh edition of Saras Mela organised by the Kudumbashree Mission. The event will start at Kanakakunnu on Wednesday and conclude on April 10.

Thiruvananthapuram is hosting the fete for the first time since its inception. The show will feature around 250 exhibition-cum-sales stalls and 25 food stalls. The national-level fest will ensure the participation of more than 800 woman entrepreneurs from other states and Kudumbashree workers across the state. According to sources, the stalls will exhibit products from 28 states and eight union territories.

The 12-days Saras Mela is a women empowerment fete organised by Kudumbashree Mission under National Rural Livelihood Mission. The event is known as a space to showcase the skills and artistry of self-financing women entrepreneurs. According to Kudumbashree district mission co-coordinator K R Shiju, the event will give exposure to many women from rural parts of the country to market their products.

“Saras Mela is happening in the capital city for the first time and will see major participation of rural women entrepreneurs. After the pandemic, these women have been struggling to find a market for their homegrown products, including food, textiles, handicrafts, agriculture etc. The mela will offer them a venue. Most of the products will be eco-friendly,” says Shiju.

Another highlight is the food stalls that will provide cuisines from across the country. The food fest with the slogan ‘India on Your Plate’ consists of ethnic food dishes of around 100 varieties from 12 states. Street food from north Indian cities, including kebabs and traditional snacks from Sikkim, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Assam, will be some of the major attractions. The mela will also showcase various cultural and folk events. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on Wednesday.