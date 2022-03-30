Thiruvananthapuram Corp burning waste, say residents

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Complaints of garbage burning are on the rise as the much-hyped waste management plans of the corporation falter in the capital. To address the mounting waste crisis, the civic body deployed Haritha Karma Sena for collecting non-biodegradable waste from households. However, the workers were found burning garbage in public places violating all norms of scientific waste handling, residents allege.

The residents of Kunnukuzhy recently alerted the police and fire force officials when the fire and smoke from the burning waste started suffocating them. “They burn plastic and other non-biodegradable items in our residential area causing pollution. The workers assigned by the civic body keep the waste collected on the roadside and burn it. We had to call the fire force officials and the police to douse the fire,” alleged president M Sashidharan Nair, Plamoodu Thekkumoodu Residents’ Association (PTRA).

According to him, the kitchen bins installed by the civic body are lying unused due to lack of support from authorities. The association now plans to file a complaint before the State Human Rights Commission. “There is no point in taking this up this with the civic body. We have submitted many memorandums to the corporation. But so far, there has been no result. They are collecting taxes from the residents but giving us zero services. We have been falling sick after inhaling harmful fumes emanating from the burning waste dump,” he added.

However, Kunnukuzhy ward councillor Mary Pushpam has a different story to tell. According to her, the workers burn only dry leaves. “In my knowledge, waste collected from the households is being transported to pig farms and garbage accumulation in the ward has come down considerably,” said Mary.

She said there are two community waste management systems in her ward and added that the residents are not cooperating with the new system introduced by the civic body. “There are around 150 residents under PTRA. A majority of them has not signed up for the services of Haritha Karma Sena. We cannot make this work without the cooperation of the residents,” said Mary.

She said the allegations of the residents are baseless. “None of these residents is handing over non-biodegradable waste to the workers. I have asked the residents’ association to come up with a report on this but they are yet to provide it,” said Mary.

