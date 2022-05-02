STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crude bomb seizure: Main accused held from TN

The city police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly stockpiling crude bombs near Station Kadavu railway track near Kazhakootam.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The city police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly stockpiling crude bombs near the Station Kadavu railway track near Kazhakootam. Sayikumar aka Shajikumar, a native of Station Kadavu, was arrested by the Thumba police with the help of the newly-formed anti-organized crime team of the city police.

Sayikumar was on the run since crude bombs were seized near the railway track on Wednesday. The railway police had recovered 12 country-made explosives as they searched a group of five men, who were lurking amid bushes near the railway line. Though the men fled on seeing the police, the officers seized the bombs hidden in the bushes.

Subsequently, the Thumba police nabbed four men -- Santosh, 45, and Sulfi, 43, of Station Kadavu, and Assam natives Rahman, 30, and Shajahan, 18, on Thursday morning. Upon interrogating the arrested, the police found out that Sayikumar was the prime accused in the case.

According to the police, Sayikumar wanted to attack a rival group with whom he had picked up a fight during a temple festival. After his associates were arrested, Sayikumar had gone into hiding. He was finally apprehended from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu by a special police team.

Sayikumar was accused in several criminal cases, including a murder case. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

