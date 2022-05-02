Everyone should embrace Indian culture, says Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Goa governor and former BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday opined that everyone should embrace Indian culture and tradition. He was inaugurating the concluding session of the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam in Thiruvananthapuram.

“When the Western countries were in the dark ages, they came to India in search of education. There was a time when India’s share in the world trade was 27%,” Pillai said. There are many examples of Malayali’s late emergence of intellect, he said.

“When the whole country gave a verdict against the Emergency, Kerala’s position was exact opposite. Those who opposed Narendra Modi when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister are now vying to see him. Ananthapuri is a land of everlasting vigilance. The glory of Thiruvananthapuram is its spirituality. Travancore has a long tradition of surrendering the administration to the lord,” Pillai added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the current political scenario in the state is such that uttering the word Hindu itself would be considered a sin.