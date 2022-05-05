Not many takers for eco-friendly clothing in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fashion designer Sobha Viswanathan has been creating awareness about eco-friendly clothing style through her brand Weaver’s Village in the city. However, she says the concept is growing in a slow space in the city.

“Awareness around sustainable fashion is increasing, especially among youngsters. Most of the gen-Z fashion designers are experimenting with the concept. However, the cost is a concern for many. But even awareness about it is a change in the right direction,” adds Sobha. She says around 80% of customers are conscious buyers of sustainable fashion.

Najiya Ershad, a home chef and fashion enthusiast, came to love sustainable fashion recently. “But as a person from a middle-class family, I prefer to own one or two sustainable dresses. Many common people will be hesitant to purchase a dress priced above Rs 1,000,” she says. “Sustainable fashion will be common in future. Now, another way of dressing sustainably is reusing old attires,” says Najiya.